Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Texas Mass Violence
Latest
Top Stories
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at air base
Top Stories
What does the future hold for Lubbock?
Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq: US official
2 arrested near South Lubbock gameroom for meth, paraphernalia
1 person killed after striking guardrail on N. Loop
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
January 7th, 2020 Evening Weather
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 7th, 2020
Top Stories
KLBK AM Weather January 7, 2020
Ag Journal Forecast: Week of January 6th
January 6th, 2020 Evening Weather
KLBK Midday Weather January 6, 2020
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Alexa
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
No Text West Texas
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq: US official
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
LPD names suspect involved in 1 of 2 fatal nightclub shootings
2
of
/
2
Baylor Bears Basketball
Missed Free Throws Part of Tough 57-52 Loss for Texas Tech to Baylor
News Highlights
Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police
LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub
Missing Midland teen, Robert Duncan found dead
El Chico restaurant closes, statement confirms
Consumer alert: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Far from powerless during power outage, Market Street allowed customers to take groceries for free
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar