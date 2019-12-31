Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Texas Mass Violence
Latest
Top Stories
LPD told that someone in a mask tried to “grab” daughter getting off bus
Top Stories
Terry County honors 8-year-old boy killed in car crash
Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67
Gov. Abbott to reject new refugees, first under Trump
Paw Patrol is coming to Lubbock
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 11th, 2020
Top Stories
January 11th, 2020 Evening Weather
Top Stories
January 10th, 2020 Evening Weather
KLBK Midday Weather January 10, 2020
KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 10th, 2020
KLBK AM Weather January 10, 2020
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Alexa
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
LPD and LFR release names of killed and injured first responders
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27
2
of
/
2
Big 12 Womens Basketball
Lady Raiders Comeback Falls Short to Kansas State 76-72
News Highlights
Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder
Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police
LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub
Missing Midland teen, Robert Duncan found dead
El Chico restaurant closes, statement confirms
Consumer alert: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar