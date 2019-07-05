Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Ag Journal
Trends and Friends
Talking Points
Latest
Top Stories
Two men with guns broke into home, pointed guns at victims, police report said
Top Stories
Lubbock Police to hold joint statement on the worst serial killer in U.S. history
HEB announces it’s coming to Lubbock
WATCH REPLAY: the announcement from HEB at the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock
EXCLUSIVE: Nationally known serial killer now connected to murder in Lubbock
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
August 28th, 2019 Evening Weather
Top Stories
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 28th, 2019
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather August 28, 2019
KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 28th, 2018
KLBK AM Weather August 28, 2019
August 27th, 2019 Evening Weather
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
A Spot Of Tea
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Weekly Features
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
Find It Fast
4th on Broadway
Alexa
Calendar
No Text West Texas
Summer of Sharing
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
One seriously injured in crash involving a motorcycle
bobbie ann fields wilson
Grand jury indicts Samuel Little for murder charge
News Highlights
HEB announces it’s coming to Lubbock
Lubbock bank manager admits she participated in embezzlement scheme
Canaday family sues Lubbock business for $1 million or more after deadly crash
Ongoing coverage – the murder of Celestino Rodriguez
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
Viewers across the country deprived of local news and other programming following AT&T/DirecTV’S removal of Nexstar stations
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KLBK’s A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar