Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Texas Mass Violence
Latest
Top Stories
’74th Annual St. Philips Thanksgiving Festival’ serving up food for thousands across the area
Top Stories
Rapper Tech N9ne announces December show to benefit 15 and the Mahomies Foundation
Silver Alert issued for missing Clovis woman
Snow for some, freezing rain for others in the forecast
Driver intentionally struck pedestrian in East Lubbock, police report said
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 28th, 2019
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather November 28, 2019
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 28th, 2019
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 27th, 2019
November 27th, 2019 Evening Weather
KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 27th, 2019
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Santa’s Sleigh Giveaway
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Alexa
Calendar
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Mel Robbins Show
No Text West Texas
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dense Fog
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 28th, 2019
News Highlights
INVESTIGATION: 911 calls for dangerous gas leaks on the rise in Lubbock
$30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said
Stolen dinosaur recovered in Lubbock Co. playa lake
Lubbock woman arrested for the shooting of a 6-year-old boy
LPD: 5 arrested, 2 officers injured during incident at Kohl’s late Saturday
JoJo Siwa coming to Lubbock in 2020
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar