Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Top Stories
Remembering Dalton Debrick on his 24th birthday
Video
Top Stories
Crowd protests outside US Postmaster’s North Carolina home
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Lubbock prepare for annual event
Video
Furr’s evolves from a fresh buffet to a one stop marketplace
Video
Marley Meats is a new food truck in Lubbock
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
August 18th, 2020 Evening Weather
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather August 18, 2020
Video
Top Stories
KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 18th, 2020
Video
KLBK AM Weather August 18, 2020
Video
KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 17th, 2020
August 17th, 2020 Evening Weather
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Masters Report
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Black History Month
Calendar
Destination Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
TV Schedule
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Ron Cook
Intentional Living – Covid Fatigue
Video
News Highlights
UPDATE: LFR officials assessing damage in East Lubbock fire
Video
Six indicted in Lubbock for separate child endangerment, negligence charges
Store clerk robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lubbock
Texas Tech fires Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings
Video
‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Canyon ISD teacher’s back to school Facebook post goes viral
Video
Lubbock, South Plains businesses open during COVID-19 or coronavirus
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar