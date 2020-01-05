elijah lebario

Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
#LubbockStrong
CBN Telethon
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Texas Mass Violence
Latest
Top Stories
Wish Wednesday: Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes helps make a Texas kid’s wish come true
Top Stories
High school teacher takes plea deal, admits sex with underage student
Two drive-by shootings at Lubbock homes Tuesday morning
Texas Tech cancels classes immediately due to deteriorating weather conditions
Watch replay: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
February 5th, 2020 Evening Weather
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 5th, 2020
Top Stories
KLBK AM Weather February 5, 2020
February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather: Winter Weather Update
February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather
KLBK Midday Weather February 4, 2020
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
How Cupid Are You?
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Alexa
Black History Month
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 6
Previous Alert
1
of
/
24
Next Alert
Closings or Delays
Closings or Delays
Borden County ISD
1
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Brownfield ISD
2
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Dawson ISD
3
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
First Christian Child Development Center
4
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Frenship ISD
5
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Lamesa ISD
6
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Lubbock Christian School
7
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Lubbock Christian University
8
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Lubbock Cooper ISD
9
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Lubbock County Courthouse
10
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Lubbock ISD
11
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Meadow ISD
12
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
My Little Playhouse, Brownfield
13
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
New Home ISD
14
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
O'Donnell ISD
15
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Roosevelt ISD
16
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Sands CISD
17
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Slaton ISD
18
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
South Plains College
19
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Southland ISD
20
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Springboard Academics
21
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center
22
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Trinity Christian School
23
of
/
24
Closings or Delays
Wellman-Union ISD
24
of
/
24
elijah lebario
Police release new details on the killing of 2-year-old in Levelland
News Highlights
Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach
H-E-B offers chance to win a lifetime of groceries with sweepstakes
Fallen first responders: 72 hours of mourning
Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder
Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police
LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar