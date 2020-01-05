emergency operations center

Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
#LubbockStrong
CBN Telethon
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Texas Mass Violence
Latest
Top Stories
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Top Stories
Police report describes violence leading up to SWAT call in Central Lubbock
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, February 4
1 person seriously injured after drive-by shooting in Littlefield
Covenant Health Community Spotlight: American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Lubbock
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather: Winter Weather Update
Top Stories
February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather February 4, 2020
KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 4th, 2020
KLBK AM Weather February 4, 2020
Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 3rd
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
How Cupid Are You?
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Alexa
Black History Month
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Previous Alert
1
of
/
73
Next Alert
Closings or Delays
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD
1
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation
2
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Borden County Schools
3
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Bovina ISD
4
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Bright Horizons
5
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Brownfield ISD
6
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Calvary Weekday MInistries
7
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Children's Orchard Academy
8
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Christ the King School
9
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics
10
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Community Options - Day Program
11
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Cradles to Crayons
12
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Creative Learning Center
13
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Dawson ISD
14
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
DBS Kids
15
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Denver City ISD
16
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
dimmitt isd
17
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School
18
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Elite Learing Academy I & II
19
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
First Christian Child Development Center
20
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Frenship ISD
21
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Friona ISD
22
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Harmony Science Academy
23
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Hart ISD
24
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Kids are Cool
25
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Kidz Kare Inc
26
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Klondike ISD
27
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Lamesa ISD
28
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Lazbuddie ISD
29
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Learning Tree Children's Academy
30
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Loop ISD
31
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Lubbock ISD
32
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Lubbock Lake Landmark
33
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock
34
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
My Little Playhouse, Brownfield
35
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Nazareth ISD
36
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
New World Christian Learning Center
37
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
O'Donnell ISD
38
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Olton ISD
39
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Plainview ISD
40
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Post ISD
41
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Premiere High School
42
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Region 17 Education Service Center
43
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Region 17 ESC
44
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Richard Milburn Academy
45
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Sands CISD
46
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Seminole ISD
47
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Sharp Academy
48
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Snyder ISD
49
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
South Plains College
50
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
South Plains Food Bank
51
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Southcrest Christian School
52
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Southland ISD
53
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Springboard Academics
54
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Springlake-Earth ISD
55
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Spur ISD
56
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO
57
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
StarCare Specialty Health System
58
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Starting Small Child Development Center
59
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Stepping Stones
60
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Tas Montessori
61
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office
62
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Tiny Tots U Learning Academy
63
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Treehouse Children's Academy
64
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue
65
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Trinity Christian Schools
66
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock
67
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Tulia ISD
68
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Wayland Baptist University, Plainview
69
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Wee Care
70
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Wellman-Union ISD
71
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Whitharral ISD
72
of
/
73
Closings or Delays
Wilson ISD
73
of
/
73
emergency operations center
City of Lubbock taking precautions during winter weather
News Highlights
Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach
H-E-B offers chance to win a lifetime of groceries with sweepstakes
Fallen first responders: 72 hours of mourning
Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder
Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police
LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar