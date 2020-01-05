emergency operations center

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County Schools Bovina ISD Bright Horizons Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Dawson ISD DBS Kids Denver City ISD dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Friona ISD Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Loop ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield Nazareth ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Sands CISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian Schools Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wellman-Union ISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

