Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock
Lubbock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Agjournal
Top Stories
Plainview ISD Implements House Bill 3’s Salary Increases
Top Stories
LFR called to Central Lubbock apartment complex
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease peaks in warmer months
Emergency crews called to report of industrial accident, man injured
Texas Tech’s season comes to an end with a loss to Michigan in Omaha
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 24th, 2019
Top Stories
KLBK June 22nd Evening Forecast
Top Stories
June 21st, 2019 Evening Weather
Weather Ready Nation Report: Boating Safety
KLBK June 21st Morning Forecast
June 20th, 2019 Evening Weather
Sports
Red Raider Nation
KLBK Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
Joyland Family Fun Package Giveaway
Choose Your Cruise
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
KLBK A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Weekly Features
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
Find It Fast
4th on Broadway
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Summer of Sharing
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Kamc
KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 24th, 2019
News Highlights
Public help needed in missing teen’s case
Jarrett Culver drafted by Minnesota in the NBA Draft
Alligator caught wandering through West Lubbock neighborhood
Reminder: Your driver’s license needs a star if you want to use it to travel by air next year
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
Mother’s Day Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points