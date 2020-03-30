Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Your Local Election Headquarters
Latest
Top Stories
Losing a small city; Businesses on University impacted by TTU students back home
Video
Top Stories
Levelland family loses loved one from COVID-19, asking the community to stay home to save others
Video
Robbery victim Tuesday night was robbery perpetrator a year ago, police said
Video
Police report provides new information on shooting and police chase
South Plains Public Health District Reports Confirmed 5th Case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lynn County
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
April 9th, 2020 Evening Weather
Video
Top Stories
KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 9th, 2020
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather April 9, 2020
Video
KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 9th, 2020
Video
KLBK AM Weather April 9, 2020
Video
Weather Ready Nation – Hail
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Masters Report
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
KLBK Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Alexa
Black History Month
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
protocol
EMS and LFR change protocol when responding to medical calls
Video
News Highlights
List of changes to business & restaurant operations amid coronavirus outbreak
List of closings, delays, or changes: School districts, community colleges & universities
Governor orders schools closed until May 4, allows essential business only in Texas
Video
Stepping Stones says child with exposure to known case tested negative for COVID-19
Shots fired in robbery attempt, police report says
Woman threatens LPD officer, spits on him at South Lubbock Walmart, police report says
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar