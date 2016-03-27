Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Ag Journal
Trends and Friends
Talking Points
Border Report
Latest
Top Stories
Healthcast: Covenant Children’s provides Disney magic for patients
Top Stories
Lubbock man sentenced to 15+ years for possessing meth, firearms
Man arrested for using counterfeit money at Lubbock hotel
Rabies confirmed in 2nd bat found in Lubbock
Search for two who jumped fence, escaped from Juvenile Justice Center
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Monday PM Weather Update (9/9/19)
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather September 9, 2019
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 9th, 2019
KLBK AM Weather September 9, 2019
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 8th, 2019
KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (9/8/19)
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
Trans Siberian Orchestra Ticket Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
A Spot Of Tea
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Weekly Features
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
Find It Fast
4th on Broadway
Alexa
Calendar
No Text West Texas
Summer of Sharing
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Rabbit
Think Twice Before Gifting Easter Pets Says Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
News Highlights
ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting
Point-by-point highlights of the facts — shooting incident in Odessa
Details released in fatal tow truck crash, victim identified
LPD releases more details about their case against serial killer Samuel Little and the murder of a Lubbock woman
HEB announces it’s coming to Lubbock
EXCLUSIVE: Nationally known serial killer now connected to murder in Lubbock
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KLBK’s A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar