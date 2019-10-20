Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Border Report Tour
Latest
Top Stories
Shallowater man arrested, charged for sending obscene messages to minor
Top Stories
Arrest warrant describes Lubbock man as predatory and opportunistic, taking pictures of women in bathroom
Tech basketball fans are ready for another year of success
Election results, November 5, 2019
Seminole man charged in Lubbock for transporting a minor with intent of sex crime
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 6th, 2019
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather November 6, 2019
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 6th, 2019
KLBK AM Weather November 6, 2019
November 5th, 2019 Evening Weather
KLBK Midday Weather November 5, 2019
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
A New Smile Giveaway
Candy Fix Fridays
Turkey Day Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Alexa
Calendar
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
No Text West Texas
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dog attack leads to life-threatening injuries says LCSO
Ron Roberts
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 6th, 2019
News Highlights
UMC pediatric nurse arrested for invasive photography
Election results, November 5, 2019
Raider Park sues Lubbock for $1 million or more
Two charged with organized crime for stealing Tide Pods, curtain rod
Rapid shots fired near Clapp Park caught on surveillance video
HEB requests zoning change for new store coming to Lubbock
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KLBK’s A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar