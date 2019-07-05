Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Ag Journal
Trends and Friends
Latest
Top Stories
LPD responds to crash on Loop 289, one dead
Top Stories
Parents indicted after children test positive for methamphetamine
Kentucky Wildcats slated for showdown with Red Raiders in Lubbock
Court records reveal more about man arrested after standoff with LCSO
Reagor wants a jury trial for civil suit against Ford Motor Credit Company, trial set for Oct. 7
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
July 23rd, 2019 Evening Weather
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather July 23, 2019
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 23rd, 2019
KLBK AM Weather July 23, 2019
Ag Journal Forecast – Week of July 22nd
July 22nd, 2019 Evening Weather
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
A Spot Of Tea
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Weekly Features
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
Find It Fast
4th on Broadway
Alexa
Calendar
No Text West Texas
Summer of Sharing
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
LPD responds to crash on Loop 289, one dead
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
KAMC off air Wednesday morning for tower work
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Second arrest made in connection with Fawver murder case
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
KLBK off air for a little while on Tuesday
4
of
/
4
senate bill
New Senate bill could cut the price of insulin
News Highlights
Arrest warrant reveals why Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department accused man of trying to kidnap young girl
Justus Parker addresses NCAA suspension
2 new Wendy’s locations, a Dollar Tree, and multi-million-dollar parking garage planned for Lubbock
Lubbock man arrested after LPD report says he chased people at grocery store with knife
Lubbock woman dies on Lake LBJ in Austin
Viewers across the country deprived of local news and other programming following AT&T/DirecTV’S removal of Nexstar stations
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KLBK’s A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar