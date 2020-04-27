Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Top Stories
Brazil leads UK in coronavirus deaths
Top Stories
Lubbock nurses start Facebook group documenting New York trip
Video
Google will stop letting advertisers target housing ads based on gender, age and ZIP code
Firefighters respond to Scott Manufacturing near Wolfforth
Video
Telemedicine expanding health care services for patients
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
June 14th, 2020 10PM Weather
Video
Top Stories
KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 14th, 2020
Gallery
Top Stories
KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 13th, 2020
Gallery
KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (6/13/20)
Video
June 12th, 2020 6PM Weather
Video
KAMC Weather Webcast June 12th, 2020
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Masters Report
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Black History Month
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Texas Drought
KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 14th, 2020
Gallery
News Highlights
LPD puts officer on leave, internal investigation after Facebook comment
Video
WATCH: Man with firearm tackled at Lubbock protest
Video
State law prohibits roofers and contractors from eliminating or reducing deductibles on roofing jobs
Video
SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes at Boca Chica
Two more Lubbock daycares have positive case of COVID-19
Lubbock, South Plains businesses open during COVID-19 or coronavirus
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar