Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Border Report Tour
Latest
Top Stories
Man indicted for producing child pornography
Top Stories
Man previously convicted of sex crime with 15-year-old arrested for failure to register
McDonald’s franchise owner in Muleshoe pays for sexual harassment claims
Altercation at funeral led to shooting Friday afternoon in Lubbock, police report said
16-Year-Old shooter in Saugus High School attack dies from self-inflicted wound: Sheriff’s department
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 17th, 2019
Top Stories
November 16, 2019 Evening Weather
Top Stories
November 15, 2019 Evening Weather
November 15th, 2019 Evening Weather
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 15th, 2019
KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 15th, 2019
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
A New Smile Giveaway
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Alexa
Calendar
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Mel Robbins Show
No Text West Texas
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Thanksgiving Countdown
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 17th, 2019
News Highlights
JoJo Siwa coming to Lubbock in 2020
Man charged with murder of small child in Brownfield
LPD releases name of juvenile killed in Saturday shooting
Report: Whataburger spends $200 thousand per year replacing stolen table tents
West Texas gender reveal ends in plane crash
How the sons of Lubbock and Clovis teamed up to change music forever
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar