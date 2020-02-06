Time Change

Skip to content
News Highlights
Lubbock home burglar left behind message: “Deez Nuttz”
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aftermath of Wednesday shooting caught on camera, audio of gunshots
Video
Lubbock doctor back in jail, accused of violating probation
Social media accuses a Lubbock McDonald’s of having mold in kitchen; here’s what inspectors actually found
Video
The first case of Coronavirus or COVID-19 confirmed in Texas, Lubbock officials prepare
Video
Mahomes, asked about hangover, says Texas Tech “prepared me for these moments.”
