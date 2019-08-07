Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Ag Journal
Trends and Friends
Talking Points
Latest
Top Stories
Red Raiders roll Bobcats in Matt Wells’ debut, 45-10
Top Stories
Texas Online Overtime: Week 1
The Blitz 8/30 – 4th Quarter
The Blitz 8/30 – 3rd Quarter
Former Lubbock City Manager to run for Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Court
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 31st, 2019
Top Stories
KLBK Saturday PM Weather (8/31/19)
Top Stories
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 30th, 2019
KLBK Friday PM Weather (8/30/19)
KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 30th, 2019
KLBK AM Weather August 30, 2019
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
A Spot Of Tea
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Weekly Features
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
Find It Fast
4th on Broadway
Alexa
Calendar
No Text West Texas
Summer of Sharing
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know
2
of
/
2
Tropics
KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 31st, 2019
News Highlights
LPD releases more details about their case against serial killer Samuel Little and the murder of a Lubbock woman
HEB announces it’s coming to Lubbock
EXCLUSIVE: Nationally known serial killer now connected to murder in Lubbock
Lubbock bank manager admits she participated in embezzlement scheme
Ongoing coverage – the murder of Celestino Rodriguez
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KLBK’s A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar