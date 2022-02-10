INGLEWOOD, Calif. – More practice for the Bengals and Rams and the NFL Honors highlight Thursday of Super Bowl Week.

This year’s league award winners and the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be announced during the prime-time special tonight.

Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton have it all covered in today’s edition of “Big Game Bound” streaming live at 1:30 p.m. ET.

JP goes one-on-one with Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and gets his thoughts on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the state of his former team, the Detroit Lions.

Plus, Chris talks with another Hall of Famer, wide receiver Cris Carter, about winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which will also be presented this evening at the NFL Honors.