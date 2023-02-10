GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in suburban Phoenix.

This historic matchup features the first Super Bowl between brothers who start on opposing teams and the first time each team has a Black starting quarterback. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is squaring off against Philadelphia, where he spent his first 14 years as an NFL head coach.

How to watch the Super Bowl

FOX Sports carries the big game, which is expected to be seen by more than 100 million people, with local TV coverage on FOX4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and FOX 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fans can also watch on the FOX Sports website, as well as through the FOX Sports App and NFL+ app.

FOX Deportes offers the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the Super Bowl

Streamers can watch the game on services including Sling TV, Hulu+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.

Super Bowl radio broadcasts

If you have to drive during the game, Westwood One and SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88 have the action.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The game kicks off at 6:30 eastern, 5:30 central, with pregame coverage on FOX beginning at 1 p.m. eastern, 12 p.m. central.