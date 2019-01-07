Looking ahead to Cowboys vs Rams in the playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday (January 12) at 7:15 P.M. (Central) at the LA Coliseum. The game will be shown on Fox.

Dallas defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24 – 22 during wildcard weekend in a hard-fought game inside AT&T Stadium. The Seahawks were in it right to the last minute of the game.

“When you have a defense like we do that’s able to get stops, make big plays, get turnovers, and then you have a great offense like we do, it’s just a great combination,” said quarterback Dak Prescott. “We’re never out of a game.”

Prescott credited the defense more than once – at one point saying teams win championships with defense.

“Me and this whole team, we want to win it all,” said Prescott. “And you can’t do that without taking care of the first one.”

“My goal is bigger than just one playoff win,” Prescott said.

Looking ahead to Cowboys vs the Rams — the Rams won the NFC West with a 13 – 3 record. They are 7 -1 at home this season. On Sunday, ramswire.com reported that the Rams are 7-point favorites over the Cowboys.

But it doesn’t sound like defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is concerned with the odds. He addressed the doubters and the haters, saying, “We appreciate you hatin’ because ya’ll just make us do our job that much better.”

Silver Star Nation will continue Cowboys playoff coverage all week long. Keep checking back for updates.