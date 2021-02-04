Super Bowl Gatorade bath betting guide

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – FEBRUARY 02: Tight end Zach Miller #86 and quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks dump Gatorade on head coach Pete Carroll in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Seattle Seahawks won 43-8. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (COVERS) — Winning the Super Bowl is the goal of every NFL coach and entrance into this elite club of champions is celebrated with the Gatorade bath – a surprise baptism of icy, colored sports drink. Not only has this tradition become a staple of Super Bowl Sunday but betting on the Gatorade bath color is one of the most popular props available.

2021 Gatorade color odds

Now that we know the teams involved in the Big Game, we’ve seen a significant odds move towards red. Why? Because both Tampa Bay and Kansas City have red as their team colors. Orange, the most popular color for the Gatorade shower over the past two decades, remains the betting favorite:

Orange: +145

Red/Pink: +315

Yellow/Green/Lime: +305

Clear: +295

Blue: +675

Purple: +800

Super Bowl Gatorade bath betting explained

The Super Bowl Gatorade bath is a fun Big Game tradition that’s decades old and has sparked one of the most unique exotic prop bets in all of sports, allowing you to bet on the color of the Gatorade bath.

What is the Super Bowl Gatorade bath?

The Gatorade bath – or Gatorade shower as it’s also known – usually comes towards the end of the game when the result is all but official or after the final whistle blows and a Super Bowl winner is crowned.

Players grab a cooler full of Gatorade (or water) and ambush their coach on the sideline with a freezing shower of ice cubes and colorful sports drink. This fun moment contrasts the stressfulness and seriousness head coaches carry into the Super Bowl and kicks off the postgame celebrations.