This Super Bowl could be the most expensive one yet

Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo

Ticket prices soared on Monday for the Super Bowl match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Online ticket platform SeatGeek reported that the average resale price for tickets was $6,785.

SeatGeek also reported that the city with the highest percentage of people shopping for Super Bowl tickets Monday was Kansas City, with 12.3 percent of tickets sold.

The cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek was $5,727, with the most expensive ticket being sold at a whopping $70,153.

Super Bowl LIV will happen February 2.

