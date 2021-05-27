Lubbock Electric Utility Board puts finishing touches on switch to ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Electric Utility Board held a special meeting Thursday at noon.

The EUB is the city’s governmental body over Lubbock Power & Light.

On a vote of 9-0, the EUB authorized LP&L Director David McCullough to put the finishing touches on agreements to switch over to ERCOT or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. That switch will happen on May 29 and 30. It will involve temporary electric outages all over town.

The board also voted 9-0 to approve a settlement with Southwest Public Service Company (Xcel). That settlement was related to LP&L’s switch to ERCOT.

