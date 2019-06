Remember Our Heroes

https://www.rememberourheroes.org

ROH is a grassroots organization of concerned Lubbock and West Texas area citizens who have a passion for helping our disabled/dysfunctional military veterans and their families.

Military Order of the Purple Heart – Chapter 0900

http://www.mophhq.org

Our members are combat wounded veterans who are dedicated to our country and our veteran community.

Stop Soldier Suicide

https://stopsoldiersuicide.org

(844)889-5610

Stop Soldier Suicide works 1-on-1 with troops, veterans, and military family members to help navigate the maze of services, programs, and assistance available.

National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center

http://veteranswellnessandhealing.org

The mission of the NVW&HC is to establish an environment that is responsive to the needs of veterans and military families using creative therapies and processes that focus on emotional and physical healing.

DAV Thrift Store

www.facebook.com/davthriftstore

(806) 763-7229

REFUGE Services

refugeservices-inc.tripod.com

(806) 748-7202

A non-profit organization that helps the needs of individuals and families with special challenges.

TTU University Student Wellness Center

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/student-health.php

(806) 743-2848

South Plains College Veterans Coordinator

http://catalog.southplainscollege.edu/content.php?catoid=42&navoid=961

(806) 716-2361

Offers college-level courses for veterans.

TTU Military and Veterans Programs

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mvp/

(806) 742-6877

Military and veteran programs which allow for families to achieve academic, personal and professional goals.

Vietnam Center and Archives

www.vietnam.ttu.edu

(806) 742-9010

An archive that protects and displays the history of the Vietnam War.

American Legion

www.americanlegionpost575.org

(806) 794-7225

The nation's largest wartime veterans service organization.

Disabled American Veterans

www.dav.org

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

Veterans Crisis Line

www.veteranscrisisline.net

(800)273-8255

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Task Force Lubbock

www.facebook.com/TaskForceLubbock

Task Force Lubbock is an all-volunteer force made up of veterans that want to continue to serve by conducting service projects that benefit the community.

Veterans Resource Coordination Group - VETSTAR

www.vrcg.org

(806) 470-9317

Connecting veterans to resources and immediate services that have eluded them at other support centers during their transitions.

Texas Veterans Commission

www.tvc.texas.gov/Home.aspx

(512) 463-6564

Texas Veterans Portal

https://veterans.portal.texas.gov

1-800-273-8255

The Texas Veterans Portal connects veterans, their families, and caregivers to the benefits and services earned through their military service.

Texas Veterans Service Provider Network

www.texvet.com

(512) 341-4924

TexVet provides veterans and those in the military with access to information.

2-1-1 Texas

www.211texas.org

(877) 541-7905

2-1-1 Texas, a program of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, is committed to helping Texas citizens connect with the services they need.

Military Veterans Peer Network

www.milvetpeer.net

Assists veterans under the Texas Veterans Commission.

SBA – U.S. Small Business Administration

www.sba.gov/content/veteran-service-disabled-veteran-owned

(800) 827-5722

The SBA offers support for veterans as they enter the world of business ownership. Look for funding programs, training, and federal contracting opportunities.

Lone Survivor Foundation

lonesurvivorfoundation.org

(832) 581-3592

Lone Survivor Foundation provides therapeutic retreats for service members and their families affected by Post-Traumatic Stress, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain and Military Sexual Trauma.

Department of Veterans Affairs

www.va.gov

1-855-574-7286

VA administers a variety of benefits and services that provide financial and other forms of assistance to Servicemembers, Veterans, their dependents and survivors.

Children of Fallen Patriots

www.fallenpatriots.org

866-917-2373

Organization that seeks to provide scholarships and financial assistance to children that have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Feds Hire Vets

www.fedshirevets.gov

Feds Hire Vets is your single site for Federal employment information for Veterans, transitioning military service members, their families, and Federal hiring officials.

Heroes of The Water

heroesonthewater.org

(214) 295-4541

Since being founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water has been organizing no-expense kayak fishing trips for active-duty military and veterans of the U.S. armed forces and their families.

Vet Tix

www.vettix.org

Vet Tix * provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

Team Red, White and Blue

https://www.teamrwb.org

(813) 374-8903

Connects veterans to their community through physical and social activity.

Wounded Warrior Project

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

1-877-832-6997

Offers programs, services, and events for wounded veterans of the military actions post 9/11.

Marine For Life

www.marineforlife.org

(866) 645-8762

Connects transitioning Marines to education resources, employment opportunities, and other Veterans services that aid in their career and life goals outside of military service.

Semper Fi Fund

www.semperfifund.org

(760)-725-3680

Dedicated to providing urgently needed resources and support for post 9/11 combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Vets4Warriors

www.vets4warriors.com

1-855-838-8255

Provide sustained, confidential peer support to any veteran, service member, family member, or caregiver whenever they have an issue, wherever they are in the world.

Iraq and Afghanistan Vets of America

www.iava.org

(212) 982-9699

The nation’s largest and most inclusive community of post-9/11 veterans.

Paralyzed Veterans of America

www.pva.org

1-800-424-8200

Veterans service organization that has developed a unique expertise on a wide variety of issues involving the special needs of veterans of the armed forces who have experienced spinal cord injury or dysfunction.

Vet Center Call Center

1-877-927-8387

Confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.

Veterans Advantage

www.veteransadvantage.com

1-866-838-2774

A Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) that creates new, exclusive benefits and discounts for you as active duty, retired military, veteran, guard, reservist, or family member.

Code of Support

www.codeofsupport.org

(571) 418-6339

Code of Support Foundation (COSF) provides critical one-on-one assistance to struggling service members, veterans and their families (SMVF) who have the most complex needs.

Call of Duty Endowment

www.callofdutyendowment.org

(212) 843-8096

The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work.

Boot Campaign

www.bootcampaign.com

Provides life-improving programs for veterans and military families nationwide to bridge the divide between military life and civilian life.

National Coalition for Homeless Vets

www.nchv.org

Veterans (202) 546-1969

Family (202) 546-2063

Housing and homelessness prevention.

Real Warriors

www.realwarriors.net

Support the promotion of psychological health, reduce stigma of psychological health concerns and encourage help seeking behavior for service members, veterans and their families.

Project Hero

www.projecthero.org

(818) 888-7091

Community-based rehabilitation and recovery programs and important medical and clinical research.

The Battle Buddy Foundation

www.tbbf.org

(859) 496-9800

We help service-disabled combat veterans re-integrate themselves back into society by providing them with the help they need. Oftentimes that help is a highly skilled and trained service dog.

Start Your Recovery

www.startyourrecovery.org

Substance abuse information and support. Our goal is to offer people a single source of relatable, reliable information at any stage of their recovery journey.

Operation Homefront

www.operationhomefront.net

(210) 659-7756

Financial assistance, food assistance, home repairs, community funding.

VFW – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 Lubbock

www.vfwlubbocktexas.org

To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military, and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans.