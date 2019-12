Toys for Tots is a yearly campaign by United States Marine Corps. You can help the Marines bring Christmas to a child in need by donating a new unwrapped toy.

CLICK HERE for a list of drop-off sites. Each drop-off site has its own collection days and time but the last day listed for any of the locations in Lubbock is December 12.

Toys will be distributed December 12 – 14. Families are notified by email. There is more information about the distribution on the Toys for Tots Lubbock Facebook page.

We also want to thank our partners and friends at the West End Center, 2910 West Loop 289, for helping us collect toys on behalf of Toys for Tots.