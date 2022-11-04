Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022

Toys for Tots, organized by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford gifts, was founded in 1947.

Click here to apply for toys.

In Lubbock, applications opened on October 15 and close on November 30, 2022. Click here to see the full timeline.

