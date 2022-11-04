Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022

Toys for Tots, organized by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford gifts, was founded in 1947.
Click here to apply for toys.
In Lubbock, applications opened on October 15 and close on November 30, 2022. Click here to see the full timeline.
Local News
LBK Meals on Wheels to host “Easy as Pie” Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels will host its 31st “Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser from November 9 to 23, they said in a press release. For a $5 donation, participants will receive a free Mrs. Smith’s pie coupon. Donations can be made at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels office at […]
LPD: Thursday morning crash turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dwayne Smart, 64, a passenger of a bank armored vehicle involved in a crash Thursday morning in the 400 block of Texas Avenue, died from his injuries, a press release from Lubbock Police Department said. The press release said Vasile Mustata, 20, was driving an SUV with four other passengers going east […]
1 injured, two-vehicle accident near Idalou
Lubbock native gets award for actions in Afghanistan
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock native is now being recognized and honored for his actions during the evacuation of Afghanistan last August. Diplomatic Security Service special agent Nolan Blanchette is one of 20 selected for the award. He and his team rushed to secure and evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, destroying classified and sensitive […]
Mom writes 2nd book after daughter’s rare diagnosis
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a Lubbock mother published the second children’s book in her series “The Adventures of Bug and Boo,” which promotes inclusivity, she told KLBK News Thursday morning. Denay Hooks said she felt inspired to write the series after her daughter Hannah, 10, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological […]
Lubbock Police explains the difference between a …
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]