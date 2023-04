LUBBOCK, Texas– Four people suffered mild to moderate injuries following a crash involving a semi-truck near 19th Street and Interstate-27 Saturday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

A LBK Alert stated that all northbound traffic would be closed from 34th Street to 19th Street.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.