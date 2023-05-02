LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit said in a press release Tuesday it would conduct mapping operations for the scenes of two fatal crashes.

According to the release, the mapping operations would take place at 8:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The press release said the first operation was set to take place at the 1500 block of I-27. The center and right southbound lanes would be closed and the left lanes would open for southbound traffic. The on-ramp from Broadway Avenue to I-27 would also be closed.

The second operation would take place at the 2100 block of South Loop 289. The westbound main lanes would be closed and the westbound access road would be open for traffic.

According to LPD, a 35 year-old Lubbock man died as a result of a motorcycle crash near 19th street and I-27 on Saturday. The following morning several people were seriously injured and one man was killed following a crash near South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

The mapping operation should complete by 11:00.am.