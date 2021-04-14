15th Annual Scholarship Gala with the Hispanic Association of Women Inc. happening on Saturday, May 1st

Lubbock, Texas – Hispanic Association of Women Inc., a non-profit organization will host its 15th Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday, May 1, 2021 to raise scholarship funds for female students residing within a 60-mile radius of Lubbock Texas. Our Fiesta celebration will be an evening to acknowledge our continued partnerships and the impact the scholarships have in the lives of many.

The Gala will be at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion located on the Texas Tech Campus at 2606 Red Raider Avenue in Lubbock, TX. Festivities include cocktails on the patio, a delicious dinner reception, and conclude with rooftop entertainment. To become a sponsor or learn more about attending the event, please contact Esther Pena directly at esther.pena2328@att.net or 806-543-3834. Seating is limited. You can also visit our Facebook Event Page connected with our organization or @HAWlubbock on Instagram. The Gala is an exciting event that brings together people in our community that genuinely want to make a difference, raising thousands of dollars for our local female students.

For 15 years, the program has invited female students residing across the Lubbock area community to apply for scholarships. Since the inception of our gala, we have been able to award over $300, 000 dollars. Without collaborative efforts of our sponsors, this would not be possible. This year we have a projected goal of $50,000 in scholarship to distribute. You may apply for the Scholarship until midnight April 12, 2021. For additional information about the scholarship visit www.lubbockhaw.net/2021-scholarship-application .

Since 1983 the purpose of the Association is to organixe and support Hispanic womaen so they may promote education opportunities for all women and endorse isse of concern to empower women and youth. by promoting education, defining issues of concern, forming coalitions, resolving problems, developing leadership skills, and empowering women and youth. To establish a collective effort to resolve problems and counter barriers faced by Hispanics. Act affirmatively to achieve full and equal participation in the political, social and economic life of this nation; promote opportunities for the development of leadership skills by providing training and information; form coalitions with other organizations who share the purposes of Hispanic Association of Women; and to promote the advancement of Hispanics. In 1981, the dream was to achieve a sense of empowerment through the sharing of information, learning, sisterhood and appreciation of Hispanic Heritage. It has focused on the continuing dedication to the betterment of themselves, their families, church and community. Additional information about the organization can be found at www.lubbockhaw.net.