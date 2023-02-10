Grab your beads for the 24th annual Mardi Gras hosted by LMOW

LUBBOCK, Texas—The 24th annual Mardi Gras benefitting Lubbock Meals on Wheels is Tuesday, February 28th. All proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. It’s family-friendly fun, and all proceeds help people remain at home, well fed, and independent. You can enjoy food from 30 plus local restaurants, entertainment, children’s activities, silent auction and so much more. Find out more and get your tickets: lubbockmealsonwheels.org, 806-792-7971. Tickets are $50 for adults and $15 for children under 12.