8th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go Home BBQ Bash happening May 14th-16th at the Running Water Draw Park

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 8th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go Home BBQ Bash will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 14th, 15th & 16th, at the Running Water Draw (Kidsville) Park. The three-day event will include a state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off, concerts featuring Micky & The Motorcars and Cooder Graw as well as many other activities.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off will begin on Friday night and includes a KCBS Steak Cook Off, Cooks Choice – Dessert contest and a Margarita Mix-off. Entry fees for the Steak cook off is $75 and all other entry fees are $25.

Saturday will begin with a Kids, Q – a cook-off for kids. Kids will cook steaks in two age categories: ages 6-11 and ages 12-17. Entry fee is $25. New this year is the Celebrate Real Pork Series Kids’ Q in conjunction with KCBS and the National Pork Board. Kids will have an opportunity to cook pork chops and win additional prizes.

The event will feature a Saturday and Sunday KCBS Cook-off. Both events include four meat categories (pork ribs, chicken, pork and brisket) and will offer cash prizes of $6500 for each contest. Entry fees are $225 for the first cook off and $200 for the second cook off and KCBS association is not required. Grand Champion for each cook off qualifies for American Royal Invitational and a chance at Jack Daniels Invitational as well as points from the competition apply to the KCBS team point scores and the Texas BBQ Society scores.

The contest will also include a Celebrate Real Pork Chop Series Ancillary Competition. Prizes are sponsored by the National Pork Board and there is no entry fee for this event.

Participants who don’t want to compete in the cook off are encouraged to enter the Backyard Brawl – the competition is for master weekend grillers who enjoy cooking but don’t wish to chase points. Entry fee is $50 and the meat is being supplied by Ben E. Keith. Cash prizes will be awarded.

To enter any of the cooking events, contact RaeAnne Warren at 806.292.3288 or rking@countyserv.com.

“This year, we are the only one in Texas (so far) to have a double header event,” said RaeAnne Warren, event co-chair. “Moreover, our partnership with the National Pork Board & KCBS provides more opportunities for cooks to hone their skills and win prizes.”

Besides the cook-off, the event features Saturday night headliner bands including Micky & the Motorcars and Cooder Graw. Other musicians scheduled to play on Saturday include Hogg Maulies, Jack Cryver Band and Mitchell Ford and the Volunteers. Friday night bands include and The Dave Martinez Band and Dan Patterson.

A Car Show in memory of Cody Spencer will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The show will be in the parking lot of the park and entry fee is $25 per car. To enter the car show, contact Trixie Pendergass at 806.774.8325.

Other events include a volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament and Kid’s Corner. Vendors will also be located in the park area and will feature different food and drink items as well as fun items to purchase. For vendor space, contact Tiffany Wilhem at 806.889.5958 or tifwhite12@gmail.com.

Gates open Friday night (5/14) at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are $10.00 for ages 12 and over and free for those 12 and under. On Saturday (5/15), gates will open at 9:00 a.m. and tickets are $25.00 for ages 12 and over and free for those 12 and under. Coolers will be allowed both nights and include a $15.00 cooler fee. Tickets include access to the venders, cookers, tournaments, concerts and beer garden. Sunday events are open to the public.

Tickets and cook registration are available at www.markmarleybbqbash.com.

Sponsors for the event include the Mark Marley Family, Great Plains Distributing, Center Construction, City of Plainview and County Services. Sponsorship opportunities are still available – contact Joyce Sinor at 806.292.5028 or jsinor@legacyfarmslp.com.

All money raised goes to local cancer patients and family as well as local nonprofits as a contribution in memory of Mark Marley.

For more information about the Mark Marley Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash, visit www.markmarleybbqbash.com, find us on Facebook at Mark Marley’s Go Big or Go Home Barbecue Bash or contact RaeAnne Warren at 806.292.3288 or rking@countyserv.com or Melinda Brown at 806.296.1119 or mbrown@plainviewtx.org.