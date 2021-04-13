Barks & Brews Adoption Festival happening Saturday at Two Docs

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Docs Brewing Co. is proud to partner with Live Oak Animal Hospital and South Plains SPCA for our first Barks & Brews Adoption Festival! We will have multiple dog-friendly vendors and tons of paw-some activities for the ultimutt time! Dog Adoption fees are $150 and include:
– Vaccinations including rabies,
– Spray or neuter,
– HW Test and current on HW meds,
– Flea & Tick treatment (Nexguard),
– Microchip

Additionally, be sure and bring your dog to Two Dogs Brewing for their very own Two Dogs Bark (dog-friendly beer, don’t worry it’s only a beef broth mix)! We will also have multiple food trucks and treats for all the non-dogs. Also, finish off the night with our weekly 502 Jam – Singer/Songwriter Night! 

