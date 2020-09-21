Bucker Lubbock still offering services but they need the communities help

LUBBOCK, Texas -Buckner Children and Family Services in Lubbock is an extension of nonprofit Buckner International. They have a lot of things to offer but all of them are happening virtually.

Here is some of the things they offer:

Buckner Family Hope Center – offers free education and services to strengthen families and reduce the number of children who end up in the system.

Buckner Family Pathways – provides single-parent families the opportunity to live in safe, secure housing while completing their educational or vocational goals to become self-sufficient.

Foster care and adoption – provides the training and resources to become a foster family or a forever family to a vulnerable child.

They are in need of monetary gifts to Buckner are always a great way to support our programs for vulnerable families and children here in Lubbock or Gift cards are a great way to directly help clients (along with a note of encouragement). You can also Adopt a Family.