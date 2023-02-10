LUBBOCK, Texas— Catching Whimsy is the fun shop! They have Valentines gifts from balloons bouquets, to hard to find candies, gifts for her, gifts for him, baby gifts and so much more. They are proud to support local vendors in their store. You will not be disappointed when you stop in for a peek. Don’t be surprised when you leave with a bag full. Catching Whimsy is locally owned in the Lubbock community. Find them at 3407 98th St, (806) 993-5088 or catchingwhimsy.com.