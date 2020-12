LUBBOCK, Texas - Whether age 5 or 95, model railroads are always a memorable experience for the whole family! Come experience the fun of model trains as the Science Spectrum and the Lubbock Model Railroad Association put on a Holiday train exhibit. Trains of several gauge sizes will be on display, as well as O and G scale trains will be running on two large layouts daily. Kids can even try their hand as a Rail Yard Engineering and control a locomotive as it picks up and drops off freight cars in the G scale rail yard.