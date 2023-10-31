Cook’s Garage is hosting their 3rd Rodeo in two weeks out at their venue. This weekend, November 3rd-5th they are hosting a Pro Rodeo and you can find multiple Texas Tech Rodeo students at the event. Cashen Turner and Kodey Hoss joined the show to talk about their excitement about the event. There will be a fundraiser and all proceeds will go to help the Texas Tech Rodeo Teams throughout the season.

Jodee Messina and Bo Bundy will be performing after the evening performances.

For more information head on over to Facebook: Texas Tech Rodeo or check Cooks Garage

Instagram: @texastechrodeo or @cooks_garage