East Lubbock Art House hosts Brown and Black Art Market

LUBBOCK, Texas – Come check out the Black & Brown Art Market this Friday from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m at the East Lubbock Art House gallery where art starts at $5. They want to remind everyone to please wear a face mask in attendance. 10 people will be allowed at a time.

Also, don’t forget to register for the upcoming art classes at ELAH (they will be in-person and virtual)!Classes start Jan 24th and will happen every Sunday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m, covering a variety of media and disciplines such as painting, drawing, and 3D art forms. Classes available for all ages and you can register online through their website. Use code: ELAHART to save on 4 or more art classes at checkout!