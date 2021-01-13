East Lubbock Art House hosts Brown and Black Art Market

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Come check out the Black & Brown Art Market this Friday from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m at the East Lubbock Art House gallery where art starts at $5. They want to remind everyone to please wear a face mask in attendance. 10 people will be allowed at a time.

Also, don’t forget to register for the upcoming art classes at ELAH (they will be in-person and virtual)!Classes start Jan 24th and will happen every Sunday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m, covering a variety of media and disciplines such as painting, drawing, and 3D art forms. Classes available for all ages and you can register online through their website. Use code: ELAHART to save on 4 or more art classes at checkout!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar