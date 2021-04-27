Grammy Award-Winning Artist, Blue Traveler, to perform in Lubbock on April 29th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation and First United Bank are proud to present, An Evening with Blues Traveler, on Thursday, April 29 at Cook’s Garage.

This is an outdoor event and doors will open to the public at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $30 at www.eventbrite.com. Reserved tables are available by calling (806) 789-4009 or eMailing lubbockcooperfoundation@gmail.com. Reserved tables will seat eight or 10 guests and include a catered meal and full bar during the concert.

Visit www.lubbockcooperfoundation.org for more information.

More than 30 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release 13 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation and their mission to “Build the Future, One Student at a Time” by providing grants for LCISD educators, as well as scholarships for outstanding graduating seniors. Since its inception in 2013, the Foundation has awarded more than $751,000 to Pirate students and teachers in the form of educator grants and student scholarships.The Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation is a partnership of public education advocates seeking to invest in the youth of the Lubbock-Cooper community.