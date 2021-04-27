Hard Hats & Heels – Homes for the Hub happening June 5th

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Habitat for Humanity for the first ever Hard Hats & Heels event! This will be the building industry’s party with proceeds benefiting Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. This event will give participants and sponsors a chance to enjoy amazing food, fun, and entertainment in a casual environment. The night will bring together everyone associated with the construction and building industry and others who want to support the Habitat vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live.

From auctions to dancing, to just kicking back and relaxing, this party will be a fantastic way to celebrate Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope. Get ready to put on those boots and jeans, trade-in that cowboy hat for a hard hat, and help us build the foundation for an event that will benefit Lubbock Habitat for years to come.