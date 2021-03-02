Hospice of Lubbock hosts 32nd Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon as a drive-thru event

LUBBOCK, Texas – Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser returns with a drive-thru event to celebrate its 32nd year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

The annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s opportunity to raise funds to provide free hospice care to the unfunded and underfunded in our region. Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only faith-based, non-profit hospice care available to both adults and children. They serve 19 counties in west Texas.

This year, because of COVID-19 challenges and restrictions, the luncheon will not take place at the Lubbock Civic Center, but instead will be hosted in the parking lot of the new YWCA facility on 66th & University.

While the location has changed, some traditions remain the same. Each guest will receive a full plate of beans and cornbread, along with all the fixings for just $10.