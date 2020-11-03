Lubbock charge nurse collection donations for those in the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas – A charge nurse in the medical ICU that is designated to the COVID-19 ICU unit in Lubbock is collecting items for her patients. She says “many of our patients are required to be hospitalized for many weeks/months and are unable to see their families and their friends. They are communicating via FaceTime and zoom with their loved ones yet are staying in the same room days on end without visitation. They are in desperate need of items to make them feel more comfortable and at home while hospitalized in these difficult and lonely situations.”

These patients are doing everything they can to fight this virus and being able to see words of encouragement and support would mean the world to so many. With everyone helping even just a little, it would make such a huge difference to our patients.

She wants to make COVID inpatient care baskets/packages to help pass the time and lift their spirits until they can safely get back to their families.

They are asking for: Paint/art supplies, cooling rags, coloring books, crayons, journals, phone chargers, diffusers, radios, toiletries such as deodorant, mirrors, brushes, toothbrush and toothpaste, snacks, drinks, crossword puzzles, pajamas, bible, books, bookmarkers, U-Shaped pillows making it easier to prone, flip flops, socks, headphones, pens, highlighters, puzzles, games and anything else that one would like to donate.

Another great idea to lift up spirits and show support would be to make posters or signs that are encouraging to post in a patients room.

Contact her on Facebook here.