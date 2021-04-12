Lubbock Community Theatre now enrolling for their first Summer Camp in their new location

LUBBOCK, Texas – CAMP LCT is now enrolling for our first Summer Camp in their new location! Join a wide variety of professional teachers, actors, artists, and mentors that will have you performing and creating ALL summer long. Each half-day camp is only $65 for YAG members and $75 for the public. Children will present a showcase or art project at the end of every camp. Class info is listed below. Email heatherm@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org if you have any questions. A two-week intensive is planned in July to bring Disney’s The Descendants to the stage! Work alongside professionals as you put on this full-scale production. $250.00 for ages 12 and up. (With half-day options available for 7-12)Join winning UIL OAP Director Zachary Kocurek-Gentry in his UIL OAP Intensive for two weeks to hone your performance skills before heading back to the school year in August. $200.00 per student.

https://reg.planetreg.com/LCTSummerCamp2021