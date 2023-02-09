Newsfeed Now
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Farmhouse Vineyards
Farmhouse Vineyards shares in our Sippin’ on the South Plains LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Farmhouse Vineyards in Brownfield. They have a tasting room that is full of local Valentine gifts, pantry items and so much more. Find out more at Farmhousevineyards.com. Each week we will share the story of […]
Texas Tech Students on the Impact of the Divine Nine”
LUBBOCK, Texas- The National Pan-Hellenic Council is an organization that has consisted of the nine historically black fraternities and sororities casually referred to as the “Divine Nine.” The NPHC was formed May 10, 1930, at Howard University and consisted of four sororities and and five fraternities. The official Divine Nine organizations include Alpha Kappa Alpha, […]
South Plains instructor recreates watch in HBO show
LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains College Video Production Technology Instructor Andrew Taylor’s love for reenacting World War II landed him in the HBO Max series “The Last of Us.” Taylor said he grew up hearing stories from his grandfather’s experience in World War II and wanted to experience it for himself. “My grandfather served in […]
Catalytic convertors not as appealing thefts, LPD …
LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
One seriously hurt, stabbing in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:15 p.m. After this story was initially written, police provided an update and said one person was deceased. This is a developing […]
Texas Tech graduate to support Super Bowl LVII flyover
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene native, Lieutenant Arielle Ash with the U.S. Navy will be among the three Navy tactical squadrons flying over State Farm Stadium in Glandale, Arizona for this year’s Super Bowl LVII. Lt. Ash graduated from Wylie High School with the Class of 2008. From there, she went on to graduate from […]
Disability Mentoring Day for students across the …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students with disabilities and special needs all across the South Plains spent a day learning about the workforce and opportunities that are available after high school. Amerigroup, Region 17 and Texas Workforce solution have hosted the “United We Work” Disability Mentoring Day for the past 10 years. Bringing business and students with […]
Sowell takes plea deal after killing man in 2018 …
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a Lubbock man involved in a deadly 2018 Easter Sunday crash, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced to two years in State Jail with credit for time already served. Douglas Sowell was one of the drivers in a crash on 19th Street and Vicksburg Avenue that killed […]
MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday
Prosecution shows video of fatal shooting of Officer …
LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, there was not as much testimony, but instead, video from the moments before and after Hollis Daniels III shot and killed Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr. After Officer East arrested Daniels in his dorm room at Talkington Hall, prosecutors showed video from Officer East’s patrol vehicle […]