LUBBOCK, Texas - Raising Cane’s is giving Customers an easier and faster way to order, receive and enjoy its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with the launch of its first mobile ordering app.

Customers now have the opportunity to Get Clicken’ For Chicken™ with the new mobile app. Already known for its fast and convenient service, Raising Cane’s mobile online ordering allows Customers to order ahead, skip the line and get their food even faster through takeout or curbside pickup.