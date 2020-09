LUBBOCK, Texas – Members of the community have started a raffle to raise money for ‘Team James.’ James is a seven-year-old who was born with Down Syndrome. He spent a month in the hospital, 20 of those days were spent in the ICU. He spent time on life support in a comatose state.

The fundraiser to help the family with medical costs. There is lot of different things that you can win!

For more information on the raffle, visit their Facebook page. It ends on Monday!