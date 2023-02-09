Farmhouse Vineyards shares in our Sippin’ on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Farmhouse Vineyards in Brownfield. They have a tasting room that is full of local Valentine gifts, pantry items and so much more. Find out more at Farmhousevineyards.com. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.