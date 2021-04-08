Sips Y Salsa Festival and competition happening May 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas - Join Ballet Lubbock as they take the stage at The Buddy Holly Hall ofPerforming Arts and Sciences this April! During Studio Sessions: Foundation, attendees will be able to observe the progression from studio to center stage as Artistic Director Yvonne Racz Key takes Ballet Lubbock’s Level 8 and Company dancers through an interactive ballet class. Following the class, enjoy original performances that feature various styles of dance from classical to contemporary.

For those interested in witnessing the creative process in action, join Ballet Lubbock for aworking rehearsal on April 9 at 8 p.m. as dancers prepare for the April 10 matinee and eveningshows. This stop-and-start rehearsal allows a rare chance to see the inner workings of setting aballet for the stage. Studio Sessions: Foundation will be a socially distanced performance and seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com or by calling 79-BUDDY.