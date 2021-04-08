LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Docs Brewing Co. is excited to partner with Mijo’s Food Truck and Crunch Fitness to bring another great event to the community! Come out May 1st for our FIRST EVER Cinco De Mayo Festival with plenty of exciting things going on throughout the day.For the Sips & Salsa Festival, we will be hosting:
– Cinco De Drinko Run: 10 AM
– Food Trucks: 9 AM – 9 PM
– Live Music: 12 PM – 12 PM
– Local Vendors: 11 AM – 5 PM
– Salsa Tasting: 1 PM – 4 PM If you are a vendor and would like to participate, please click the “FIND TICKETS” link for more information!
Sips Y Salsa Festival and competition happening May 1st
LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Docs Brewing Co. is excited to partner with Mijo’s Food Truck and Crunch Fitness to bring another great event to the community! Come out May 1st for our FIRST EVER Cinco De Mayo Festival with plenty of exciting things going on throughout the day.For the Sips & Salsa Festival, we will be hosting: