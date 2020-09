LUBBOCK, Texas - On September 19th New Deal Volunteer Fire and EMS will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Walk and Race. There is a .911 walk to honor all first responders who died in 9/11. They will also be selling t-shirts for $20.

Registration is at 8 AM, it costs $10 for Adults, $5 for First Responders and students. For more information call 806-241-0376. It will be held at 105 E. Main New Deal, TX