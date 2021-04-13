The Shack BBQ pushes back opening, training to make sure it’s the same great place

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local barbecue restaurant The Shack BBQ announced on Facebook in March that it will reopen soon. The restaurant closed its doors in June and was set to open up on the 14th but now that date has been pushed back.

The Shack said on Facebook that the new owner of the restaurant “doesn’t want to change a thing” and the same main pitmaster and morning cook will come back. They say they have been working on training everyone to get it back to exactly how people remember. They hope to open next week but say to keep up to date on their Facebook page for more details.

The Shack is located at 2309 North Frankford Avenue.