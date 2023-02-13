Lubbock Uncorked is April 1 LUBBOCK, Texas—Brenda Garcia with United Supermarkets shares the VIP Tent preview for Lubbock Uncorked. Attendees enjoy a variety of wines as winemakers from throughout the state share their wine wisdom. While the event showcases the grape growing industry of the region, it also includes a welcoming beer garden, popular local food trucks and restaurants, and a lineup of top-notch musical entertainment
Texas Tech students camp out, react to UT leaving …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students at Texas Tech University spent days camping outside the United Supermarket Arena to maximize their chances of getting into Monday night’s game between TTU and the University. Last week, the University of Texas and Oklahoma University agreed to pay the buyout principle, which allowed both schools to leave the conference early […]
US Marshals: Woman released from prison by mistake
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United States Marshals Service asked for the public’s help on Monday finding Katie Montez, 28, who officials said was mistakenly let out of prison early. US Marshals confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Montez was previously arrested and charged during the “Operation Taste the Rainbow” drug bust. Authorities said Montez was “erroneously” released […]
Police did not know stabbing suspect was on house …
The commerce of conference realignment
When Texas Tech men’s basketball hosts The University of Texas Monday night, it will be one of their last matchups before UT exits the Big 12 for the SEC. While Tech may miss one of their rivals, and their city will miss the money they bring, leaders in the Big 12 community are signaling more confidence about the shakeup than before.
Daniels robbed student before killing TTU Officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — The sentencing of Hollis Daniels continued as the state continued to push for the death penalty. On Monday, Jurors got to hear from a victim who was robbed at gunpoint by Daniels and heart-breaking testimony from Officer Floyd East’s wife. The victim was nervous and soft spoken when he took the stand. […]
Strong winds and blowing dust arrive Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for February 13th, 2023. Tonight: Widespread showers, isolated thunder. Low of 37°. Winds SSW→SW 25-30 MPH.Tomorrow: Warm and windy. Blowing dust. High of 68°. Winds W 35-40 MPH, gusts +65 MPH. Showers will begin to increase across the South Plains later this […]
Witness accounts describe Fountain in deadly stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — An affidavit obtained on Monday revealed eyewitness accounts of the fatal stabbing death of Mario Garza, Jr., 43, on Thursday. Reginald Fountain, 53, was arrested and charged with murder. Around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to 6507 Avenue T where officers found Garza inside of the residence with […]
LPD investigates gunshots Monday near Buddy Holly …
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a report of several gunshots near Buddy Holly Avenue and 23rd Street on Monday around 2:00 a.m. Subsequently, police said a man arrived at Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound. At the time, LPD did not confirm if the two incidents were related but were continuing […]
High Winds Arrive Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on strong winds expected to impact the South Plains on Valentine’s Day. Come Tuesday, your Valentine’s date may not be the only thing knocking you off your feet! A High Wind Watch has already been issued for portions of the South Plains. Areas below […]
Jeff Blackburn, role in the Timothy Cole Lubbock …
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We reported earlier on the legacy of Jeff Blackburn following his death on February 12. During his time as an attorney, Blackburn founded the Innocence Project and played a major role in the Tulia drug bust. Another memorable moment in Blackburn’s career was the Timothy Cole case in Lubbock. In the […]