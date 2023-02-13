Lubbock Uncorked is April 1 LUBBOCK, Texas—Brenda Garcia with United Supermarkets shares the VIP Tent preview for Lubbock Uncorked. Attendees enjoy a variety of wines as winemakers from throughout the state share their wine wisdom. While the event showcases the grape growing industry of the region, it also includes a welcoming beer garden, popular local food trucks and restaurants, and a lineup of top-notch musical entertainment