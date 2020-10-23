Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening everywhere this year

LUBBOCK, Texas – This year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere, on every sidewalk, track, and trail. While we won’t be gathering at a large in-person event, we’ll be walking in our neighborhoods, while others in our community are walking in theirs. There is no fee required to sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. There were over 1000 walk participants last year.

Funds raised stay local to the Lubbock area to fund the care and support of individuals right here in Lubbock and the surrounding counties and research at Texas Tech. The COVID pandemic has made it especially hard on our seniors suffering from dementia.